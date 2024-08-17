LHC seeks govt response on petition against internet outages

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought responses from the federal government, the Ministry of Information Technology, and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding a petition challenging the ongoing internet outages across the country.

In a reserved decision, the court directed all parties involved to submit their replies and appear before the bench in the next hearing. The case has been adjourned until August 21, under the supervision of Justice Shakil Ahmed.

The petition, filed by a concerned citizen, raised alarm over the slowdown of internet services in Pakistan, citing unidentified reasons. The petitioner highlighted the detrimental impact of these outages on IT-based businesses and stressed that, while the world is progressing technologically, Pakistan's IT sector is suffering severe setbacks.

The petitioner further noted that Pakistani companies and youth were generating billions in foreign exchange through online ventures. However, the disruptions are resulting in substantial financial losses. The plea urged the court to declare the internet outages unlawful and to issue orders preventing future shutdowns.