Man gets bullet injury over old enmity

LODHRAN - Unknown armed outlaws opened fire and injured a person over old enmity near Abbasia Model School Kahror Pacca here on Friday. According to Rescue officials, a citizen named Muhammad Qasim son of Muhammad Iqbal Khokhar resident of Mouza Kabir Wah was going back to home from case hearing in Katchery. Meanwhile, unknown outlaws opened fire and injured him. Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kahror Pacca. The police concerned were busy in interrogation into the incident.