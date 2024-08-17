Man kills wife over suspicion of illicit relations in Faisalabad: Police

FAISALABAD - A man allegedly killed his wife over suspicion of illicit relations, on Friday.

According to police, Abdul Wahid of Chak No 595-GB was doubtful about the character of her wife Sobia Bibi. On the day of the incident, he got infuriated and strangled her with a shawl.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary for post-mortem and started legal action against the accused after collecting forensic evidence.

Elderly man found dead

An elderly man was found dead in a canal near Dijko.

Police said on Friday the area people spotted a body floating in canal water and informed the rescue office. A team of rescuers reached the site and fished out the body.

The body was later on identified as Tahir Raza Bhatti, son of Abdul Majeed, of Shadipura, D-Type Colony Faisalabad. No mark of torture or injury was found on the body, said rescuers.

The body was handed over to the family after fulfilling legal requirements.

Five booked for oil theft

The Sandal Bar police have registered a case against five persons on the charge of stealing oil from PARCO main pipeline.

A police report said on Friday that the accused were stealing oil by fixing a clump with PARCO main pipeline near Chak No 61-JB, when the security team of the company reached the site. The thieves, however, managed to escape.

On the report of PARCO security, the police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

10 booked in double murder

The Satiana police have booked 10 people for killing two persons and injuring seven others in its limits some two day ago.

According to police sources here Friday, the accused had shot dead two cousins Babar son of Qudratullah and Afzal son of Rashid and injured 7 others. The victims have forbidden the accused from teasing the girls in Chak No 90-GB.

Those booked included Naseer alias Naseera, Attique, Hafeez, Shafique, Ghulam Muhammad, Ghulam Rasool, Irshad and Ahsan Rasool. Two accused are unknown.

The police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.