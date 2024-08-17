MDA DG for crackdown against encroachment

MULTAN - Special Secretary Housing South Punjab, Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Rana Saleem Khan ordered comprehensive crackdown against encroachment in the city. Presiding over a meeting of MDA directors here on Friday, the DG MDA said that roads would be made beautiful by ensuring lane marking and removing encroachment. He said that all constructions on the road would be demolished to prevent traffic issues. He directed officers concerned to make proper plan for utilisation of resources and also sought ideas for increasing income of the department. Rana Saleem urged officers to bring more improvement in service delivery and public complaints must be resolved on priority. He ordered officers to not only demolish constructions but also impose heavy fine on violators.