Minister concerned over Mpox case in Mardan

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, has expressed serious concern over the recent confirmation of an Mpox case in Mardan.

In response, the minister has directed the Department of Health to take immediate and effective measures to prevent the spread of the disease. He instructed the Director of Public Health, Dr. Irshad Roghani, to prioritize surveillance, contact tracing, and the monitoring of the patient’s movements.

Qasim Ali Shah also highlighted that border health services teams have been deployed at the Pak-Afghan border and airports to ensure the screening of all incoming passengers, particularly those suspected of carrying symptoms.

Providing further details, Dr. Irshad confirmed that the first Mpox case of 2024 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been reported in a patient from Mardan. The patient is experiencing mild symptoms and has been quarantined at home. Contact tracing efforts are currently underway, with the Department of Health monitoring those who have come into contact with the patient.

Dr. Irshad added that isolation wards are being set up for Mpox patients, and screening of all suspected travelers from abroad, particularly from Gulf countries, is ongoing.

The Department of Health has already issued an advisory for the public and healthcare workers, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Mpox an emergency.

Since 2022, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed three cases of Mpox. Two patients have already recovered, while samples from the current active case have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for further analysis.