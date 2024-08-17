NA body notes Islamabad rural area schools lack facilities

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training National Heritage and Culture Friday noted that the schools in peripheral areas of Islamabad lack facilities being provided to the posh areas of the capital city.

The committee emphasized on improving educational standards while ensuring equal opportunities for all students. The 2nd meeting of Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training National Heritage and Culture was held at National Assembly Secretariat here on Friday. Dr. Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi, MNA chaired the meeting. The Ministry delivered an insightful and detailed briefing highlighting the Ministry’s role in the development and implementation of educational policies and professional training frameworks. Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education and Training said that their mandate encompasses the advancement of educational quality, expansion of access, and enhancement of vocational training programmes, all geared towards achieving national development objectives.

The Ministry’s performance highlights included significant progress in curriculum reforms, educational accessibility, and skills development, underscoring its dedication to fostering an inclusive and progressive educational environment that meets the diverse needs of the nation’s workforce. Dr. Azim Uddin Zahid Lakhvi, Chairman of the Committee stressed on enhancing the budgetary allocation to the universities. He affirmed the committee’s steadfast support for initiatives poised to make a lasting impact on the nation’s educational landscape. Emphasizing the importance of enhancing educational opportunities and addressing existing disparities, the Chairman emphasized on the committee’s commitment to support measures that enable students to achieve their educational aspirations and contribute meaningfully to national development.

In addition, the Committee highlighted that the support provided from certain NGOs has been beneficial, it often lacks long-term sustainability. They emphasized the necessity for the Ministry to ensure the continuity of these initiatives, stressing that educational priorities should be established by the Ministry itself. This approach will ensure a more coherent and sustained effort in addressing the educational needs of the nation and supporting the development of students as future contributors to the country’s progress.

The Committee Members commended the Ministry’s recent four-month initiatives, particularly in aligning skill-development efforts with 21st-century competencies, curriculum and assessment reforms, infrastructure improvements, and student support enhancements.

They also noted the disparities in educational quality between schools within and outside designated sectors, calling attention to the need for equitable resource distribution. The Chairman committee applauded for the establishment of IT labs and modern training in IT sector.

The Committee reviewed several legislative proposals, including “The International Institute of Technology, Culture and Health Sciences Bill 2024”, “The South City University Bill 2024”, “The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) Bill 2024”, and “The Pakistan Examination Board Bill 2024”. Following thorough discussion, these Bills were deferred, with specific attention requested from the Law Ministry regarding “The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences (NIAS) Bill 2024”. Identified gaps were discussed, and the Bills were referred for subsequent meetings of the committee. The Committee Members unanimously expressed their commitment in supporting initiatives that can enhance the quality educational opportunities for all citizens and to provide them with advance professional trainings, thereby contributing to the development of responsible and capable citizens. MNAs Usama Hamza, Anjum Aqeel Khan, and Khurram Nawaz were among the participants.