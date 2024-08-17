Nawaz announces two-month relief for Punjab power consumers using upto 500 units

PML-N leader says provincial govt to allocate Rs45b for this relief effort. Urges other provinces to follow Punjab’s example n Calls for accountability of those who ousted him from power.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif on Friday announced a reduction in electricity prices for consumers using up to 500 units for the months of August and September in a move to provide financial relief to the people of Punjab.

While addressing a news conference alongside his daughter and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Sharif stated that the Punjab government would provide a relief of Rs 14 per unit for electricity bills up to 500 units for the months of August and September.

The decision, according to Nawaz, comes after careful reduction of expenditures across various sectors, allowing the government to allocate Rs 45 billion towards this relief effort. The move is expected to ease the financial burden on citizens during these hard months. He highlighted that this is not the first relief effort from the government.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced similar support for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity per month. Nawaz Sharif emphasised that the Punjab government’s actions demonstrate the deep concern of his party, the prime minister, and the chief minister for the lives of ordinary citizens. He also mentioned another significant project introduced by the chief minister, which involves providing solar panels to people in need. The project, with an estimated budget of Rs 700 billion, aims to bring comfort to poor, lower-middle, and middle-class citizens.

He expressed his hope that these measures would alleviate the financial strain on the common people and praised both the PM and the CM for their commitment to the welfare of citizens. He called on other provinces to follow Punjab’s example and take similar steps to improve the lives of their people. He also reflected on the government’s ongoing efforts over the past six to seven months to provide relief to the public.

Reflecting on past political challenges, Nawaz Sharif lamented that Pakistan’s progress had been repeatedly disrupted by conspiracies against him. He recalled how his government had successfully managed the economy, reducing interest rates to 5.25 per cent and maintaining a stable dollar rate.

He questioned who was responsible for the current economic challenges, including the high interest rates and the return of the IMF. He especially named the PTI chief for this situation and the financial crunch facing the country.

Nawaz Sharif vowed to stay connected with the people and continue working towards the betterment of the country. He stated that those responsible for the country’s deteriorating conditions should be held accountable. Nawaz Sharif accused those who removed him of committing a grave injustice and a crime against the country. Nawaz Sharif lamented that those who caused the current conditions were not being questioned.

He criticised those who left the country in ruin and devastation and condemned those responsible for bringing the country to its current state as unforgivable. He argued that if he had not been removed, the dollar would not have risen to 104 rupees and inflation would not have occurred.

Nawaz Sharif questioned why he was removed and reflected on how the PTI founder came to power. Nawaz Sharif remarked that had he not been ousted in 2017, the country would have achieved significant milestones. He asserted that without interruptions, the country would have stood proudly on the world stage.

Nawaz Sharif claimed that the country would have transformed into an Asian Tiger by now had he not been removed on the flimsy allegation of not getting salary from his son. He stated that they built motorways through their own efforts. Nawaz asserted that the PML-N built motorways without borrowing or begging. He questioned who had been taking the begging bowl around emphasizing that they had managed the electricity crisis within five years. He also complained about being bound by IMF conditions.

Nawaz Sharif pointed out that electricity prices were also lower at that time and questioned how the public could manage an 18,000 rupee bill. Nawaz Sharif criticized those who brought back the IMF, claiming they are now boasting from jail.

Nawaz Sharif mentioned that they set up power plants under CPEC expressing gratitude to Pakistan’s friend China. Nawaz Sharif recalled that during his tenure, the world acknowledged Pakistan’s freedom from IMF dependency. He highlighted his government’s achievement of completing power plants in record time. He asked who ended 18 hours of load shedding in the country.

He stated that he had bid farewell to the IMF with a handshake. Nawaz Sharif mentioned that he has been urging Maryam, since she became Chief Minister, to continuously work on controlling inflation. He explained that he was removed for not taking a salary from his son, which he finds understandable.

Nawaz Sharif questioned if anyone is holding those responsible for the country’s current state accountable. He asked whether the reason for removing a Prime Minister was justified. He alleged that he was removed to drive the dollar above 250 rupees. He said he was removed so that higher bills could be issued.

Nawaz Sharif asked why he was removed. Nawaz Sharif questioned whether there could be a valid reason for removing a Prime Minister. He mentioned he was removed for not taking a salary from his son. He noted that they kept the dollar at 104 rupees for four years.