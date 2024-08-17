No evidence presented in court regarding May 9 cases: Saif

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has stated that accusations are made regarding May 9, but no evidence has been presented in court.

“Women and workers are in custody; they should be brought before the courts. Imran Khan has also said that video evidence should be brought forward,” Barrister Saif remarked during a press conference in Peshawar. He emphasized that Shakeel Khan, a veteran leader who has endured sacrifices and imprisonment, resigned due to certain issues.

Barrister Saif expressed concerns over the prolonged physical remand of many individuals, some of whom have been detained for a year without judicial remand. He criticized Rana Sanaullah and others for holding press conferences about May 9 without presenting evidence to substantiate the accusations.

The Advisor further accused the current government of using these tactics to extend its unconstitutional rule, alleging that there is an ongoing effort to create a rift between PTI and the army.

He reiterated that Shakeel Khan’s resignation followed a thorough investigation into allegations of corruption, conducted by a committee established on Imran Khan’s instructions.

According to Barrister Saif, the committee, which included Shah Farman, Qazi Anwar, and Musaddiq Abbasi, recorded all statements and submitted a report with recommendations to the Chief Minister. Based on this report, the Chief Minister sent a summary to the Governor to de-notify the minister for Communication and Works (C&W).

He concluded by stating that the summary for removing Shakeel Khan was sent first, followed by his resignation, and that the committee would investigate any further allegations of corruption as they arise.