Pakistan champions intellectual property protection in agriculture

ISLAMABAD - The Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan (IPO Pakistan) recently hosted a pivotal event to highlight the significance of intellectual property (IP) protection in the agriculture and food sector. The event coincided with the 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi, said a press release issued here on Friday. Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal, visited the IPO stall and commended the organization’s efforts in promoting IP protection in Pakistan. He recognized the crucial role of IP rights in driving innovation and economic growth. On the sidelines of the exhibition, IPO Pakistan convened a panel discussion with experts on the role of IP protection in agriculture and food security. Ms. Saima Kanwal and Ms. Shams-un-Nisa delivered insightful presentations, which received a warm reception from the audience. The experts emphasized the need for public-private partnerships and greater awareness among farmers and agro-food businesses about the financial benefits of IP protection. IPO Chair Ambassador (r) Farukh Amil stressed the need for innovative Agri-tech solutions to address the challenges facing the agriculture sector. He reiterated this point during a subsequent session with Provincial Investment Chiefs, highlighting the importance of collaboration and innovation in driving economic growth.