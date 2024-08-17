Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A four-day match ends in a draw

LAHORE - The first four-day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and hosts Pakistan Shaheens ended in a draw at the Islamabad Club on Friday.

The match which was largely affected by rain, saw 39.2 overs bowled on the fourth day, as play resumed at 2pm PKT today. The third day’s play on Thursday was completely washed out due to rain.

Earlier, Pakistan Shaheens declared their first innings at the overnight score of 367 for four with a lead of 245 runs.

In their second innings, Bangladesh ‘A’ managed to score 153 for five when play was stopped due to bad light and ultimately resulting in a draw. For Shaheens, fast bowlers Mir Hamza and Mohammad Ali bagged two wickets apiece, while Mohammad Rameez Jnr grabbed one wicket.

For the visiting team, Nayeem Hasan was the top run-getter, scoring 55 off 69 balls, laced with 11 fours. Opening batter Zakir Hasan scored a 45-ball 33, which included three fours and a six.

Both sides will now feature in the second four-day game from 20 August, which is scheduled at the same venue. The toss will take place at 09.30am, with the first ball to be bowled at 10.00am. The second four-day match will be played at Islamabad Club from 20-23 August.

Scores in Brief

BANGLADESH A 122 all out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, M Rameez Jnr 2-41) and 153-5, 39.2 overs (Nayeem Hasan 55, Zakir Hasan 33; Mir Hamza 2-13, Mohammad Ali 2-34) vs PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 367-4 dec 90 overs (Umar Amin 177, Saud Shakeel 76, M Huraira 39, Saad Khan 31*; Hasan Murad 2-49).