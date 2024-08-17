PCB to invite Arshad Nadeem to Pakistan’s dressing room during Bangladesh Test series

KARACHI - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to invite Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem to the cricket team’s dressing room during the Bangladesh Test series. Nadeem, 27, made history as he became the first-ever Pakistani to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics as his record 92.97-metre throw in the second attempt earned him the medal. And now, after recently visiting the Prime Minister’s house and other important places, Nadeem will grace the Pakistan cricket team’s dressing room. The PCB has not yet decided on the date to call Arshad as the decision will be made upon the availability of 27-year-old. It is worth mentioning that Nadeem also broke the Olympic record, which was previously held by Andreas Thorkildsen of Denmark (90.57m in Beijing 2008). He also became Pakistan’s first Olympic medal winner since Barcelona in 1992 and ended the night with another gigantic 91.79m throw on his final attempt.