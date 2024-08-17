PDMA issues new monsoon spell alert

LAHORE - In view of monsoon rains in most districts of Punjab, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert. According to the details, Multan 116 mm, Khanewal 51, Rahim Yar Khan 53, Dera Ghazi Khan 35, Layyah 31, Bhakkar 14, Jhelum 12 while Joharabad recorded 7 mm of rain. More monsoon rains have been predicted in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours. Rains are expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal. The Director General (DG) PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia has issued instructions to the deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. The DG said that the concerned departments should also be on alert to deal with the emergency situation. The administration of big cities remained on high alert in view of the fear of urban flooding. He said monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7, adding that 1122 and other rescue agencies keep the machinery and staff alert. Drain water from residential areas as soon as possible. Monsoon rains are expected to continue till August 20. He said that citizens should be careful, stay away from power poles and hanging wires. People should stay away from dirty houses and dilapidated buildings. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129. Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad. Heavyfalls may also occur in Sindh, central/south Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the period.During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper/lower Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan. As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western/upper parts. Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Sibbi, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Dadu, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir from till August 17. Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of lower Sindh, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during the period. Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat.

, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period. The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Bhakkar 78mm, Khanewal 72, Layyah 64, Rahim Yar Khan 56, Multan (Airport 49, City 34), Toba Tek Singh 46, Sahiwal 37, Dera Ghazi Khan 35, Chakwal 26, Faisalabad 25, Hafizabad 21, Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 10), Jhelum 13, Joharabad 07, Okara 04.

, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Mangla 03, Islamabad (Zero point, Golra 02, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (City 61, Airport 47), Malam Jabba 15, Bannu 10, Saidu Sharif 04, Kakul, Parachinar 02, Bacha Khan Airport, Lower Dir 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 13, Khuzdar 06, Bar Khan 03, Zhob 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03, Skardu, Bagrote 02, Sindh: Larkana 10, Karachi 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 47 C and Dalbandin 45 C.