PFF disciplinary committee issues notice over alleged formation of parallel association

The Pakistan Football Federation's (PFF) Disciplinary Committee has initiated a major inquiry into allegations concerning the creation of a parallel football association. The investigation stems from a complaint titled Muhammad Yameen vs. Muhammad Fateh Baloch and Others which alleges an unauthorized takeover and the establishment of an unapproved football association.

In response, the Disciplinary Committee of the PFF Normalization Committee (NC) has issued notices to over 100 individuals who are allegedly involved in the formation and support of these unrecognized associations. Among those named is Nisha Ashraf, the current goalkeeper of the Pakistan women's football team, who was nominated to the PFF by her department. The list also includes prominent figures such as Ashfaq Shah, Sardar Naved Haider, Zahir Shah, Colonel Farasat, Taha Ali Zai, Amir Dogar, Zabe Khan and others.

All individuals served with notices have been given three days to submit their responses to the allegations.