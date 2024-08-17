Saturday, August 17, 2024
Plant for Pakistan drive in full swing: Hasilpur AC

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2024
Bahawalpur  -   On the direction of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hasilpur Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Independence Day was celebrated on August 14, 2024 with great enthusiasm. The AC said that the implementation of Chief Minister Punjab’s vision of “One Plant for Pakistan” was ensured and a large number of saplings were also distributed among the citizens. Saplings were planted in a manner for which all departments, civil society and other stakeholders played their full role. On the occasion of Independence Day, Tehsil Sports Officer ensured Kabaddi, Cricket, Karate and local sports competitions at tehsil level. On the instructions of AC Muhammad Ahmad Khan, electric torches and flags were installed on all public and private buildings and squares. On Independence Day, at 7:59am, traffic was stopped and a minute’s silence was observed and at 8am. Moreover, the flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hasilpur Tehsil Municipal office.

Staff Reporter

