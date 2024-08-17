PM calls for shutting down underperforming state institutions

Shehbaz Sharif constitutes Steering Committee to accelerate privatisation process of state owned power distribution companies. Rightsizing committee recommends abolishing 150,000 vacant posts.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government’s institutional reforms are aimed at reducing burden on the national exchequer and improve the services being provided to the public.

Chairing a meeting on rightsizing of government size to curtail expenditure in Islamabad, he said reduction in government expenses is his priority. The prime minister further said state institutions which have not shown adequate performance in terms of public service and are a burden on the national exchequer should either be instantly closed or steps should be taken for their immediate privatisation.

He announced to personally supervise the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, meant to encourage small and medium businesses. He directed that SMEDA should be brought under the Prime Minister Office.

A number of proposals were also presented in the meeting by the federal government’s committee on Rightsizing headed by the Finance Minister. It recommended abolishing around 150,000 vacant posts. It suggested outsourcing of non-core services like cleaning and janitorial services, resulting in gradual elimination of several posts in grades 1 to 16. The committee also recommended a complete ban on recruitment on contingency posts and supervision of the finance ministry over the cash balances of the ministries. Besides, recommendations were also presented regarding the reforms in five ministries.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about reforms in the ministries of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, States and Frontier Regions, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Industries and Production as well as the National Health Services. It was proposed to merge the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan and States and Frontier Regions. It has been recommended that 28 organizations under these five ministries should either be completely shut down, privatized or transferred to the federating units. There was also a proposal to merge 12 institutions in these five ministries.

The prime minister, on the occasion, instructed to get approval of these reforms from the Federal Cabinet. He advised that a comprehensive plan for the implementation of these reforms should be presented.

Also, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has constituted a Steering Committee to accelerate the privatisation process of the State Owned Power Distribution Companies (XWDiscos).

‘’The Prime Minister has been pleased to constitute a Steering Committee to spearhead and fast track the privatisation of DISCOs,’’ official source told The Nation

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will be the Convener of the Steering Committee, while Federal Ministers for Privatization, Power, Information & Broadcas, Finance & Revenue, SAP Power Secretary Power Division, Secretary Privatization Division, Secretary Privatization Commission will be its members

The Terms of Reference of the Committee include, to guide and spearhead privatization process of DISCOs with the objective of fast tracking it through a whole of government approach, to review and rational timelines to achieve privatization of DISCOs at an accelerated pace; to develop a comprehensive communication strategy to inform and educate stakeholders about the privatization process and its benefits and to allay any fears and misgivings; to eneure compliance with relevart laws, regulations, and industry

coordination for fast track approvals involved in privatizetion of DIOCOs; to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks and challenges associated with the privatization of DISCOs; to review any other related issue(s), which require consideration of the Committee.

The Committee shall submit a weekly progress report highlighting through a matrix the milestones set versus achieved in privatization af DISCOs, for perusal of the Prime Minister.

‘Reforms in gemstones sector’

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday decided to carry out reforms in the gemstones sector to promote the industry and enhance its exports.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to the reforms in gemstones sector, said that he would personally head the steering committee to promote the industry and its reformation.

He tasked Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to ensure the implementation of reforms.

He said the government would launch a project in Gilgit Baltistan to elevate the standards of mining, chiseling and value addition of gemstones industry, assuring the federal government’s support to GB government in this regard.

The prime minister said that unfortunately the gemstone sector was neglected during last 77 years and the precious asset was being wasted through conventional mining methods.

He directed the authorities concerned to formulate an action plan of international standard within a month and take measures for its implementation. He also sought a report on the practical measures for reforms in the gemstone sector and their outcome.

He told the participants that the government would not allow smuggling of the gemstones and sought a report on the subject within a week, after consultation with the GB government.

The prime minister also called for the priority measures to achieve the international certification of Pakistan’s gemstones.

In the briefing, it was told that a total of 178 licenses had so far been issued for mining of gemstones.

It was told that the 80 percent of Pakistan’s gemstones exports consisted of raw materials and the promotion of the industry would help boost country’s exports and create jobs.

The prime minister also called for a comprehensive action plan for the skill training of Pakistani manpower in modern mining, polishing, chiseling and value addition.

The meeting was told that GB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had huge reserves of gemstones but conventional methods were being used there causing the wastage of the asset.

It was told that raw material was mostly smuggled and exported from other countries after value addition. Despite huge reserves, Pakistan’s gemstones exports stood at few million dollars.

In the meeting, proposals were put forward for reforms in the gemstone sector besides the development of a gemstones cluster in GB.

The prime minister tasked the privatisation minister to implement the proposals and launch a pilot project in GB within a week.

Federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Dr Musaddik Malik, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ehsan Afzal, chief secretaries of GB, AJK and KP, and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Agha Khan Foundation praises PM Shehbaz Sharif’s pro-business policies

Agha Khan Foundation Director, Sultan Ali Alana on Friday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s business-friendly policies for boosting local businesses and attracting foreign investment.

During a meeting, Sultan Ali Alana praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his efforts in securing economic stability in the country, according to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister commended the Agha Khan Foundation for its contributions to public welfare in Pakistan and its support and consultancy services in the construction of the Jinnah Medical Complex.