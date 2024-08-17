PNS HUNAIN visits Turkiye, conducts exercise TURGUTREIS-X with Turkish Navy

ISLAMABAD - The newly-commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN, during maiden voyage from Romania to Pakistan, visited Turkiye and participated in EX TURGUTREIS-X with Turkish Coast Guard Ship GELIBOLU. The exercise focused on various Joint Maritime Operations with the aim to enhance interoperability between both Navies, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

Earlier, PNS HUNAIN visited Turkish Naval ports at Golcuk and Aksaz. Upon arrival at the ports, the ship was received by Senior Officials of Pakistan Embassy and Turkish Navy. During stay at Golcuk, Commanding Officer of PNS HUNAIN called on Turkish Navy Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Kadir Yildiz and Commander of Golcuk Naval Base Rear Admiral Ali Tuna Baysal.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest and enhancement of bilateral cooperation between both the navies were discussed.

During stay at port Aksaz, Commander 2nd Destroyer Squadron of Turkish Navy, Commodore Captain Cenk TASLI along with Commanding Officer of TCG GELIBOLU visited onboard ship and appreciated Pakistan Navy’s role in maintaining good order at sea in the region and beyond. He further added that visit of PNS HUNAIN will further provide an opportunity to flourish and strengthen existing brotherly relations and provide impetus to diplomatic and defence ties between the two countries.