Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest suspects for manufacturing drugs

APP
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS   -   The CIA Police on Friday conducted a successful operation and arrested four suspects in a  factory which manufacturing harmful drugs and recovered drug manufacturing machine and raw material. In-charge, CIA, Inayat Ali Zardari supervised the operation. SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry told APP that during last night under the supervision of In-charge CIA  and SHO Sindhri, Inspector Niaz Khoso, the police team, on tip off, arrested four accused in a dangerous drug manufacturing factory in the limits of Goth Mir Khan Shar Taluk  Sindhri police station. The police team recovered a large quantity of drugs, drug manufacturing machine and raw material, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024