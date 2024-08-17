Police arrest suspects for manufacturing drugs

MIRPURKHAS - The CIA Police on Friday conducted a successful operation and arrested four suspects in a factory which manufacturing harmful drugs and recovered drug manufacturing machine and raw material. In-charge, CIA, Inayat Ali Zardari supervised the operation. SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (R) Asad Ali Chaudhry told APP that during last night under the supervision of In-charge CIA and SHO Sindhri, Inspector Niaz Khoso, the police team, on tip off, arrested four accused in a dangerous drug manufacturing factory in the limits of Goth Mir Khan Shar Taluk Sindhri police station. The police team recovered a large quantity of drugs, drug manufacturing machine and raw material, he added.