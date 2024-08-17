Police intensifies raids against drugs menace

LAHORE - Punjab Police is working across the province to eradicate the scourge of drugs from its roots. Under the supervision of IG Punjab, intelligence-based targeted operations by the police have been intensified across the province, including Lahore.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that in a single day, 298 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, including Lahore. A total of 153 suspects involved in this heinous trade were arrested, and 151 cases were registered. The seized items include 89 kilograms of charas, 1 kilogram of ice (methamphetamine), 1 kilogram of heroin, and 1,400 liters of alcohol. Punjab Police spokesperson further informed that since the special campaign launched in February, police teams have conducted 44,302 raids on drug dens across Punjab.

During these operations, 21,174 suspects involved in the drug trade were arrested, and 20,625 cases were registered. The confiscated items include over 13,000 kilograms of charas, 242 kilograms of heroin, 326 kilograms of opium, 72 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine), and over 1.737 million liters of alcohol.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed RPOs and DPOs to expedite special operations against drug dealers and smugglers, emphasizing targeted actions against those involved in hotspot areas and online drug sales.

IG Punjab also instructed that search and combing operations around educational institutions and hostels be conducted regularly. He further directed that in collaboration with ANF and other agencies, criminals involved in inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling should be brought to justice and given appropriate punishments.