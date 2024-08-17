Poor can’t be left without support: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - Founder Trustee, General Secretary and social personality of Dr. AQ Khan Hospital Trust (Registered) Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the poor and deserving people of the society cannot be left helpless. The rich people have resources. They should turn their face towards the deprived classes. The sense of deprivation of poor and wealthy people is not seen, whoever holds their hand will be successful in both worlds. Those who are frustrated and worried about urban inflation, our welfare organization Dr. AQ Khan Trust is at the forefront of their service. In his statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk further said that various welfare operations are being worked on across the country for twelve months through the platform of Dr. AQ Khan Trust. Providing modern medical facilities and free medicines to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps, they are provided with necessities of life including rations and clothes.

, while creating awareness among them to prevent various epidemic diseases is one of our top priorities. He said that Dr. AQ Khan Trust organizes free medical camps on a daily basis at various places, where underprivileged women and men and their children are given medical check-ups and sent away with free medicines. Many diseases are common today but treatment is very expensive and limited. A common man cannot bear the burden of high fees of doctors and cost of medicines. He said that the particular group that wants to grab our registered Dr. AQ Khan Trust with the illegal help of Lahore Police will get failure and Lahore Police will get nothing but defamation. Alhamdulillah, with an independent judiciary, we will not be intimidated by the Lahore Police and their powerful occupation mafia.