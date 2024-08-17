PSX loses 60 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) shed 60.67 points on Friday, showing a negative change of 0.08 percent, closing at 78,045.31 points against 78,105.98 points on the last working day. A total of 600,719,724 shares were traded during the day as compared to 591,065,051 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 21.071 billion against Rs 20.102 billion on the last trading day. As many as 440 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 170 of them recorded gains and 220 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 50 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Kohinoor Spinning with 109,495,571 shares at Rs 10.28 per share, Yousuf Weaving with 70,094,057 shares at Rs.6.87 per share and PTCL with 21,231,669 shares at Rs 12.42 per share. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 358.81 per share price, closing at Rs 17,959.81, whereas the runner-up was Hoechst Pakistan Limited with a Rs 60.29 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,660.29.

Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 83.58 per share closing at Rs 929.72 followed by Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with Rs 56.82 decline to close at Rs 1,028.57.