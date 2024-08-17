PTA, Nadra Technologies collaborate to enhance telecom licensing efficiency

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and NADRA Technologies Limited (NTL) have launched the biometric verification service for telecom companies and license applicants.

Another step towards ease of doing business in Pakistan, this new facility will enable applicants to complete their identity verification process with ease and efficiency, said a statement issued by National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

As of August 14, the nationwide network of NADRA e-Sahulat franchisees will be used for biometric verification of the officials of telecom service providers. This initiative follows a formal agreement between PTA and NTL, aimed at facilitating the identity verification process of telecom service providers applying for licenses, the statement added.

Under this new mechanism, PTA will create a profile for each applicant, applying for a PTA license. Once the applicant receives his tracking identity (ID), he will visit the nearest e-Sahulat outlet and present the tracking ID along with his original CNIC (computerised national identity card) for biometric verification. The result will then be transmitted to PTA, ensuring a “seamless and secure process.”

This collaboration is expected to significantly expedite and simplify the licensing process for telecom services across the country, contributing to a more robust and efficient telecom infrastructure, the authority said.