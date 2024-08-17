Saturday, August 17, 2024
PTI found hatching conspiracy against national institutions on May 9: Senator

APP
August 17, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   PML-N Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui on Friday said that PTI leaders have found hatching conspiracy against the national institutions on May 9.

PTI should bear the cost of attempting to create rift among the national institutions and vandalism on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel.  Following the organized plan made by the founder, the last regime of PTI had sent prominent leaders of PML-N, to jail on false cases, he said. The PTI must face action for sabotaging peace and creating hurdles for sensitive institutions, he added.

In reply to a question about the role of PTI in national politics, he said the PTI members who joined the assembly should come forward for resolving the political issues. Commenting on the accountability process in the armed institutions, he said that Pakistan Armed forces have best accountability system for their officers. He suggested that judiciary should evolve the similar mechanism to strengthen the judicial system.

