PTI KP minister’s resignation opens pandora’s box

Peshawar - The resignation of provincial minister Shakil Ahmed from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sparked a storm of allegations, with both PTI and Shakil accusing each other of corruption. This development highlights the growing rifts within the party.

Public opinion is divided, with some suggesting Shakil Ahmed’s removal was a strategic move to accommodate a new MPA in the provincial cabinet, while others believe it reflects internal PTI factionalism.

Media reports have indicated that PTI is split into two factions: one led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and the other by Atif Khan. Shakil Ahmed’s ouster mirrors his previous removal from the cabinet during ex-Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s tenure, due to his alignment with Atif Khan’s faction.

On Friday, PTI leader Atif Khan defended Shakil Ahmed, claiming he was a loyal member for a decade and alleging a conspiracy against him. Atif accused certain individuals of plotting against Shakil and warned of exposing them.

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, who signed Shakil’s dismissal summary, criticized PTI for targeting those who expose corruption and suggested that the chief minister, not Shakil Ahmed, should have resigned.

Further reports suggest that Shakil Ahmed had inquired about “commissions” being distributed within his department, and an officer allegedly offered him Rs50 million. This conversation was reportedly recorded and presented to PTI chief Imran Khan, leading to Shakil’s removal.

Shakil Ahmed had recently held a press conference accusing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and others of corruption. He served from 2013 to 2018 as the special assistant on population welfare, was re-elected in 2018, and held various ministerial roles, including Public Health Engineering and Communication and Works.