PTI to face punishment on May 9 mayhem: Rana

ISLAMABAD - Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will have to face punishment on May 9 mayhem. The PTI founder was well aware of the planning made for harming the national institutions on May 9, he said while talking to a private television channel. After court trial, he said the PTI would face action for sabotaging peace in the country. Commenting on discipline and accountability in the armed institution, he said Pakistan Army had best self-accountability system. He added that the Armed forces unprecedented accountability system would further strengthen the security institutions.

Revival of economy govt’s top most priority; Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the revival of the economy was the priority of the government and efforts were underway to address this challenge. Talking to the media here on Friday, Rana said that PMYP in collaboration with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) was equipping young individuals with both high-tech and conventional skills to empower them for future opportunities. He informed that as many as 1.5 million youngsters would be trained to get employment abroad stating, “Our goal is to ensure that every young Pakistani has the skills necessary to succeed in today’s competitive landscape.

By focusing on both high-tech and traditional skill development, we aim to enhance employment prospects and foster economic growth.”

Referring to the recent maiden visit of Commonwealth Secretary-General RT Patricia Scotland to Pakistan, he said that the mutual interest between Pakistan and the Commonwealth will help promote cooperation in various fields of youth development programmes.