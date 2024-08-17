Rain threatens to disrupt first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

LAHORE - The opening Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, faces a significant threat from inclement weather. According to Weather.com, rain is forecasted for the first, second, and fifth days of the Test, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the match. In addition to the unfavorable weather forecast, preparations for the Test have also been hampered. The ground staff has yet to begin work on the pitch, and reports indicate that a decision regarding which pitch will be used for the match is still pending. With the weather and pitch preparation both in question, the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh may face significant challenges, casting a shadow over the eagerly anticipated encounter.