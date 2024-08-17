Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rain threatens to disrupt first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -   The opening Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place at Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, faces a significant threat from inclement weather. According to Weather.com, rain is forecasted for the first, second, and fifth days of the Test, raising concerns about potential disruptions to the match. In addition to the unfavorable weather forecast, preparations for the Test have also been hampered. The ground staff has yet to begin work on the pitch, and reports indicate that a decision regarding which pitch will be used for the match is still pending. With the weather and pitch preparation both in question, the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh may face significant challenges, casting a shadow over the eagerly anticipated encounter.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1723777662.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024