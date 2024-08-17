Rain-wind/thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thundershower in Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

Heavy falls may also occur in Sindh, central/south Punjab and eastern Balochistan during the period.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfalls occurred in Punjab, Islamabad, Pothohar Region, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, upper/lower Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeastern Balochistan.

As per synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating southern and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also affecting western/upper parts.

Torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams/Hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Sibbi, Kohlu, Harnai, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Zhob, Bolan, Dadu, Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab and Kashmir from till August 17.

Heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of lower Sindh, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar during the period. Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

The rainfall recorded during the last 24 hours was Punjab: Bhakkar 78mm, Khanewal 72, Layyah 64, Rahim Yar Khan 56, Multan (Airport 49, City 34), Toba Tek Singh 46, Sahiwal 37, Dera Ghazi Khan 35, Chakwal 26, Faisalabad 25, Hafizabad 21, Bahawalpur (Airport 13, City 10), Jhelum 13, Joharabad 07, Okara 04, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Kot Addu, Mangla 03, Islamabad (Zero point, Golra 02, Saidpur, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 01), Murree 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dera Ismail Khan (City 61, Airport 47), Malam Jabba 15, Bannu 10, Saidu Sharif 04, Kakul, Parachinar 02, Bacha Khan Airport, Lower Dir 01, Balochistan: Sibbi 13, Khuzdar 06, Bar Khan 03, Zhob 02, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 03, Skardu, Bagrote 02, Sindh: Larkana 10, Karachi 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot 01mm. The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 47 C and Dalbandin 45 C.