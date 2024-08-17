Rains claim 64 lives in KP since July 1

PESHAWAR - The recent spell of heavy rains has wreaked havoc in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, claiming 64 lives and causing widespread destruction.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the rains have resulted in 64 fatalities since July 1. The report also states that 112 people were injured in various incidents during the rains. The PDMA spokesperson said that the rains have caused significant damage to infrastructure, with 779 houses partially and 217 completely destroyed.

In light of the situation, an emergency has been imposed in Chitral district until August 30.

The authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during the monsoon season.