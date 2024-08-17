Rampant corruption in Pakistan Railways worries Senate body

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Railways Friday expressed concerns over cases of corruption and sought a detailed report regarding fraud in the Railways department.

One of the committee members was of the view that attributing the entire loss to pension issues is not justifiable. The Committee, chaired by Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, convened at the Old PIPS Hall, Parliament Lodges. At the outset of the proceedings, the members discussed the issue raised by Senator Shahadat Awan during the Senate session on 22nd May 2024. The question pertained to the steps taken to control corruption and the number of railway officials held responsible or penalized on corruption charges over the past five years.

Senator Shahadat Awan expressed concern that the response provided by the Ministry was unsatisfactory. He highlighted discrepancies in the reported figures concerning the number of penalized cases and the actions taken against them. According to the Ministry’s report, action has been taken in 93 cases with legal action reported against 41 workers in Karachi. However, the written response indicated that action was taken against only 31 workers, revealing inconsistencies and a lack of coherence in the numbers provided. The Railway Department has suffered a loss of 4 billion over the past five years, with 10,000 cases reported during this period. The Senator suggested the Ministry to provide comprehensive details regarding fraud within the Railway department. He further stated that attributing the entire loss to pension issues is not justifiable.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, chairman of the Committee, stressed the importance of addressing the Committee’s responsibilities. He recommended that the Ministry should provide a detailed briefing on the questions raised by Senator Shahadat Awan, specifically concerning theft, corruption, monetary losses, and the actions taken against the perpetrators.

Secretary Ministry of Railways informed the Committee that they have a clear directive of zero tolerance for corruption. He said that they are prepared to scrutinize matters to the extent that this august house deems necessary. He emphasized they will thoroughly review the audit reports, guided by the Committee’s direction. The secretary assured the committee that all decisions will be made in strict accordance with the rules and regulations. The chairman of the committee, acknowledging Senator Shahadat Awan’s concerns, directed the Ministry to provide the relevant records.

The Committee members engaged in an in-depth discussion on the ML-1 Project. Senior officials provided a briefing on the project’s operations, key milestones, and existing railway lines. Senator Kamil Ali Agha inquired about the cessation of railway tracks following the floods. It was reported that, despite the complications caused by the floods, the ML-1 design is structured with environmental resilience in mind. In addition to this resilience, the design incorporates features such as cross-drainage, proper fencing, and boundaries. The officials asserted that the project is transformational for the Railways.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan recommended that the Ministry to ensure the loan for this project is cost-effective and results in reduced travel time as well as positive environmental impacts. In response, the secretary reiterated that the project is indeed cost-effective and includes favourable conditions for loan repayment. He also mentioned that private-sector investment is being sought for the project. The chairman, along with the other Committee members, unanimously agreed that the improvement and advancement of the railway system are essential for the long-term welfare of the people.

Additionally, the Committee members discussed the ratification of Senators Khalil Tahir and Ashraf Ali Jatoi as Members of the Railway Advisory Committees for Lahore and Karachi, respectively. Senior officials from the relevant department presented the schemes, the foundations of the railway advisory council committees, the functions assigned to these committees, and the applicable railway laws and delegated legislation.

In conclusion, Senator Kamil Ali Agha suggested that the Ministry of Railways present the original plan for the ML-1 project and review the reasons for changes in its financial cost and structural changes. He recommended that the Ministry may brief on the steps taken to incorporate measures to address climatic changes in the light of heavy rains and floods in the country. The Chairman, Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, further recommended prioritizing the ML-1 project and expediting its progress.

The meeting was attended by Senator Shahadat Awan, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Senator Dost Ali Jessar, Senator Ashraf Ali Jatoi, Senator Muhammad Qasim, the Secretary for the Ministry of Railways, and other senior officials from the concerned departments.