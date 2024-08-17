Role of Social Media in Modern Times

Social media platforms play a significant role in modern communication, influencing public opinion, politics, and social movements. In 2023-24, platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok had billions of active users, with TikTok surpassing 1 billion monthly active users. Politicians, including Modi and Trump, have used these platforms to increase their voter base. Social media enables real-time information sharing and has been instrumental in organising protests and raising awareness on various issues. Hot topics like the Palestine-Israel conflict and climate-related problems are shared and deeply impact people globally. However, concerns about misinformation, data privacy, and the impact on mental health persist.

Arguing about social media, my scholar friend Jalal Kakar remarked, “It has become almost impossible to distinguish between misinformation and correct information.” It is imperative to delve into the details without assuming or believing in fake news on social media. One should rely on authentic sources for information and data. Regulatory efforts are underway to address these challenges and ensure that social media platforms promote healthy and informed discourse. Otherwise, the line is blurring with the AI boom.

MAQSOOD HUSSAIN,

Skardu.