Rupee gains 16 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.54 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.70. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.70 and Rs280.40 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by 87 paisas to close at Rs306.00 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.87, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went down by 03 paisas and closed at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 72 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.80 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.08. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisas and 05 paisas to close at Rs 75.83 and Rs74.22 respectively.