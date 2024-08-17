Sahir Ali Bagga, Nadia mesmerise people at Ind-day musical night

MUZAFFARGARH - Popular vocalist Sahir Ali Bagga and singer Nadia Hashmi mesmerised people by their performance during the independence day musical night at Fayyaz Park in the city late Thursday night. MPA Ajmal Khan Chandia, Deputy commissioner Muzaffargarh Mian Usman Ali, DPO Syed Husnain Haidar, AC city Nasir Shahzad Dogar besides countless people were present. The concert continued till late in the night amid tight security arrangements in and around the venue. Meanwhile, some local artists also assembled in front of the press club to raise their voice and to urge the district government to also provide opportunities to local artists and poets on such occasions. They complained that they were being overlooked and urged the local administration to pay attention to their plight so they can also be able to express their self and earn their livelihood with dignity. Those who joined protest included Kashif Abbas Akash, Malik Riaz Ahmad Thaheem, Asif Riaz Butt, Tahir Siyal, Zulfiqar Ahmad Thaheem, Allah Ditta Thaheem, Osama Qureshi, Shahana Abbas, Ilyas Bukhari, Rizwan Shah, Qaisar Abbas, Suhail Abbas, Muhammad Junaid, Osama Malik, Sajid Raza, Ms Sania, Ms Shahida Wafa Alvi, Noor Salman, Raja Bundu Khan, Shoaib Zaidi, besides civil society representatives.