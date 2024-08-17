Salman Butt commends fitness of key Pakistan players amid team concerns

LAHORE - As Pakistan gears up for their two-match home series against Bangladesh, starting on August 21, former captain Salman Butt has weighed in on the fitness levels of the national men’s cricket team. While Butt acknowledged some fitness concerns within the squad, he praised three standout players for their exceptional physical conditioning.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt singled out Test captain Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan as the fittest players in the team. He emphasized that these players are among the top 10 in the world in terms of fitness, showcasing their dedication through impressive Yo-Yo Test scores and consistent performance both in the gym and on the field. “Fitness improvements are on the horizon,” Butt said. “It’s not accurate to say that all players are unfit. Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, and Mohammad Rizwan have proven their fitness, excelling in the gym and running well on the field. Their efforts place them among the world’s elite in terms of physical conditioning.”

The former captain also expressed concerns about the management of fast bowlers, pointing out that their limited participation in longer formats, such as first-class cricket, hampers their development. He noted that this has led to a broader perception of the entire team being unfit, overshadowing the hard work and fitness of key players.

Highlighting the impact of fitness on performance, Butt cited the example of star batsman Babar Azam, who has amassed a remarkable number of runs over the past two years, thanks in part to his improved fitness. “Babar’s success on the field, both in the first and second innings, is a testament to the importance of maintaining peak physical condition. However, progress is being stifled midway, which is a significant issue. Players must take responsibility for their fitness,” he added.

The former captain also commented on the nationwide focus on team fitness, sparked by criticism following the T20 World Cup 2024. “The debate over fitness has caused a stir in Pakistan, with even junior players being pushed to meet higher standards. Unfortunately, the real culprits - those responsible for training and fitness oversight - remain unchanged,” Butt concluded.