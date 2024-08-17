Saudi Arabia to launch cable car system to cave Hira by 2025

has announced plans to develop a cable car system to facilitate access to the Cave of Hira in Mecca’s Jabal Al Noor, with the project expected to be completed by 2025. The initiative aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience, making it easier for visitors to reach this historically and religiously significant site, where Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation.

The cable car will ascend to the Cave of Hira, located at an altitude of approximately 634 meters and about 4 kilometers from the Grand Mosque. This development is part of a larger plan that includes the completion of the Hira Cultural District and the opening of three new museums in Jabal Omar in the same year.

Additionally, the Mount Thor Cultural District, an integrated neighborhood with various services, will also be launched in 2025, reflecting the broader efforts to preserve and enhance Mecca’s rich historical and Islamic heritage. Jabal Al Noor, or the Mountain of Light, is notable for its unique camel hump-like shape and steep slopes, with the cave itself holding deep significance for Muslims.