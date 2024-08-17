Second retired general to join interim Bangladesh cabinet

Dhaka - A second retired military general was sworn into Bangladesh’s interim government on Friday, one of four new additions to the caretaker administration formed after last week’s ouster of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, 71, and three others joined the “council of advisers”, the de facto cabinet now running Bangladesh under the leadership of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India by helicopter last week as demonstrators flooded Dhaka’s streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule of 15 years. More than 450 people were killed in the weeks of protests leading up to her August 5 ouster, most by police fire. Chowdhury was a three-star general and second-in-command of the army but retired in 2010 -- the year after Hasina took office.