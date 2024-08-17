Security arrangements of Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs reviewed

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen on Friday directed the relevant authorities to ensure proper monitoring of security arrangements of the three days Urs of Al-Shaikh Al-Syed Ali Bin Usman Al-Hajveri,known as Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh through safe city cameras. He presided over the meeting and reviewed security arrangements and other preparations here. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza gave detailed briefing about the overall preparations of the Urs.It was told in the meeting that 4,000 security personnel would perform security duty on the occasion. Bilal Yaseen said that Punjab Food Authority would supervise quality at food preparing centres, ‘Sabeel’ and ‘Langar Khana’. He further said that MCL should start immediate operation against encroachments in the surroundings of the Darbar and at adjacent roads. LESCO should ensure uninterrupted power supply, besides managing electric wires with safety perspective, he said and added that 400 workers of Lahore Waste Management Company and Water and Sanitation Agency would carry out clean up operation in three shifts. He said that medical officers would be available around-the-clock to manage medical emergency situation. Bilal said that smooth flow of traffic should be ensured for ‘Zaireen’ coming from other cities. The minister said, “Devotees are our guest and all possible steps will be taken to facilitate them in best way.” It is pertinent to mention that the three-day Urs celebrations of Data Ganj Bakhsh will start from August 24.