Security forces kill three Khawarij in North Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI - Security forces killed three Khawarij of Fitna al Khawarij while one Kharji got injured during an intelligence based operation in Razmak, North Waziristan District on Friday.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on reported presence of Khawarij. “On 16 August 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.” During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij, as a result of which, three Khwarij of Fitna al Khawarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of khawarij and terrorism from the country.