Saturday, August 17, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill three Khawarij in North Waziristan: ISPR

Our Staff Reporter
August 17, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Security forces killed three Khawarij of Fitna al Khawarij while one Kharji got injured during an intelligence based operation in Razmak, North Waziristan District on Friday.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted on reported presence of Khawarij. “On 16 August 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Razmak, North Waziristan District, on reported presence of Khwarij.” During conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and khwarij, as a result of which, three Khwarij of Fitna al Khawarij were sent to hell, while one Kharji got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of khawarij and terrorism from the country.

Nawaz announces two-month relief for Punjab power consumers using upto 500 units

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1723849859.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024