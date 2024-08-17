Senate body expresses grave concerns over perpetual decline in cotton production, prices

ISLAMABAD - The members of Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research yesterday emphasised on fostering collaborative solutions to enhance efficiency and address critical concerns within the cotton sector, aiming to fortify the framework for future growth and stability in Pakistan’s textile industry.

The third meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA. The additional secretary provided a detailed briefing on agenda item IV, concentrating on the Cotton Policy for the fiscal year 2024-25. The Committee was thoroughly briefed on the policy’s strategic aims, which are designed to rejuvenate and enhance cotton production throughout Pakistan. The Committee recommended a comprehensive approach, featuring targeted strategies to increase cotton yields, improve seed quality, and secure better market access for growers. The key components suggested by the Committee included the adoption of advanced agricultural technologies, offering financial incentives for research and development, and establishing efficient channels for domestic and international markets integration. The Committee engaged in detailed discussions on these elements, emphasizing the policy’s potential to transform the cotton industry and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

The Committee expressed grave concerns over the perpetual decline in cotton production and cotton prices in the country. The ramifications of this trend on farmers’ livelihoods were thoroughly discussed. Members highlighted the urgent need for effective remedies to stabilize and boost cotton production, including subsidies, better pest control measures, and the adoption of modern farming techniques.

The reasons behind the widespread closure of cotton ginning factories were deliberated. The Committee noted the adverse impact this has had on the cotton value chain, particularly on employment and local economies. Members called for immediate measures to revive these factories and sustain the ginning sector.

During the meeting, the current challenges and administrative difficulties confronted by the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) were thoroughly debated. The discussion focused on inefficiencies within the existing operational protocols, bureaucratic impediments, and the necessity for enhancement of the resource management. The Committee emphasized the critical need for a strategic restructuring to reform the PCCC’s organizational framework and processes. The goal of these reforms is to streamline administrative functions, improve decision-making processes, and implement more effective policies that align with the evolving requirements of the cotton industry. Additionally, the Committee engaged in comprehensive deliberations regarding the outstanding issues between the PCCC and the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA).

The Committee evaluated the research conducted by the PCCC on cotton and its seeds, with a focus on how the findings could be practically applied to enhance cotton production across Pakistan.

The Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research reaffirmed its commitment to revitalize Pakistan’s cotton industry through a vigorous and collaborative approach. The comprehensive review and strategic recommendations discussed during yesterday’s meeting stressed the importance of addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the sector. The chairman Committee said that the Committee aims to revive cotton production, stabilize prices, and enhance farmers’ livelihoods by implementing targeted interventions, supporting technological advancements, and fostering partnerships between key stakeholders. Furthermore, he stated that the Committee will continue to monitor progress closely and work towards practical solutions to ensure sustainable growth and resilience in the cotton industry.

Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for National Food Security & Research, attended the meeting along with the other members of the Standing Committee namely, Rasheed Ahmad Khan, MNA, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, MNA, Chaudhary Iftikhar Nazir, MNA, Ms Musarrat Asif Khawaja, MNA, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, MNA, Ms Farakh Khan, MNA, Usama Hamza, MNA, Muhammad Mueen Watto, MNA, Keso Mal Kheal Das, MNA, Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, MNA. The senior officers from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and other attached departments were also present in the meeting.