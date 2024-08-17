Senator Afnan promises swift solution to Pakistan’s internet crisis

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Afnan Ullah Khan Friday expressed serious concerns over the slow internet speed and assured that the government is taking timely measures to restore stable internet connectivity, promising a swift resolution to the issue within a few days.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the relevant authorities are working diligently to address the technical issues and ensure that internet services are restored to their optimal levels. With the government’s proactive approach, Senator Khan expressed confidence that the issue will be resolved within a few days which will bring relief to the affected parties and revitalize Pakistan’s digital economy.

Responding to a query, he further explained that the slow internet speed has already taken a devastating toll on Pakistan’s economy with estimated losses of at least Rs500 million, adding that the situation is further exacerbated by the disruption of essential online services, including media downloads and uploads on WhatsApp.

This has not only affected personal communication but also hindered business operations, causing irreparable damage to the country’s digital landscape, he added. To another query, Senator Khan stressed that the government is committed to upholding freedom of expression, but also recognizes the need to prevent the spread of misinformation, hate speech, and online harassment. He assured that the laws will strike a balance between individual liberties and societal responsibilities, promoting a culture of respectful and constructive online discourse.

Senator Afnan Ullah Khan also appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in introducing laws related to social media.