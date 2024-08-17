Sesame seed exporters, growers to visit China: TDAP

KARACHI - The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is organising a trade delegation of 26 sesame seed exporters and growers for a visit to China from August 18th to 24th, 2024. This initiative is part of TDAP’s ongoing efforts to expand Pakistan’s agricultural exports and strengthen trade ties with key international markets.

China represents a significant growth market for Pakistani sesame seeds. Last year, Pakistan exported sesame seeds worth $283.5 million to China, contributing to a global total of $406 million. With the cultivation area of sesame seeds in Pakistan expanding to 2.5 million acres and an expected production of 0.5 million tons, the potential for increased exports to China is substantial.

The delegation will begin its visit in Beijing from August 19th to 21st, where our Mission in Beijing has arranged a series of B2B meetings with prominent Chinese sesame seed importers. These meetings will provide a valuable platform for Pakistani exporters to engage directly with potential buyers and explore new business opportunities. On August 21st, the delegation will continue to Shanghai, where further meetings with sesame seed importers have been scheduled in Suzhou and Ningbo, important centers for agricultural trade in China.

This delegation’s visit to China is expected to open new avenues for Pakistani sesame seed exporters, enhancing their market presence and contributing to the growth of Pakistan’s agricultural export sector. TDAP remains committed to supporting exporters in accessing new markets and maximizing the export potential of Pakistani products on the global stage.