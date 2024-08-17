Sethi House: An architectural marvel turns tourists’ destination

PESHAWAR - Laiba Farooq, a sixth-grade student passionate about architecture and archaeology, was ex­cited on Monday after visiting the Sethi House, a historic jewel renowned for its awe-inspiring woodwork and exqui­site architectural design.

Accompanied by her parents, Lai­ba Farooq along with her sister Alee­na Farooq—a residents of Nowshera were over the moon after exploring the architectural wonder located in Mohalla Sethiyan near Ghanta Ghar, amid overcast skies with chances of rain at Peshawar. Built in 1886 by Sethi Karim Bakhash, Sethi House left her in an enormous excitement with its awe­some wooden gate, grand courtyard, and captivating water fountain grab­bing the visitors’ attention.

Construction work was started in 1835 during the colonial era and the house was finally completed in near­ly 49 years. Standing as testament of amalgamation of Muslim and vernacu­lar Uzbekistani architecture, the house unique features such as basement, cen­tral courtyard, and an upper floor has magnified the Sethi family’s flair for awesome architecture design and love for woodwork.

The significance of the house’s ar­chitectural jewel was rightly elaborat­ed by the renowned archaeologist Prof Ahmad Hassan Dani who had men­tioned houses in the Sethi neighbour­hood in his book `Peshawar - Historic City of the Frontier’.

Prof Dani wrote that through a galaxy of pre-Islamic, Mughal, Sikh and even British, much of Peshawar’s rich and varied cultural history can be traced.

Known for their international trade and innovative architectural contribu­tions, Sethi family had faced econom­ic and financial difficulties in the ear­ly 20th century due to the Bolshevik Revolution, which negatively impacted their businesses.

They eventually sold their properties including Sethi House to revive their fortunes, Bakhtzada Khan, Assistant Director of the Archaeology and Muse­um Department said and noted that the beauty of the mehrabs (prayer place) adorned with glass shelves that mim­ic stars and the exquisite ceiling design were the most frequented visit sites.

Tourist Umar Khayam Khan from Nowshera praised the building’s his­torical significance and its potential for attracting global visitors and was highly impressed by its eye-catching glasswork and floral designs, which were brought from Belgium, adding its charm. He said Sethi House was the identity of Peshawar and urged visitors to ensure that plastic bags and other raw materials should not be thrown away after visiting it. Shahryar Khan, Chief Architect at the Communication and Works Department, described Sethi House as a model of green archi­tecture of 20th century due to its effec­tive ventilation and durability.

Acquired by the KP government in 2006 and converted into a museum in 2010, Sethi House now attracts archi­tecture enthusiasts.

Sethi House museum houses a col­lection of artifacts and antiquities from the region. The collection includes paintings, sculptures, carpets, and tex­tiles, Mughal paintings, Pashto paint­ings, and a few European paintings. The sculpture collection includes Bud­dhist sculptures, Gandhara sculptures, and a few Hindu sculptures.