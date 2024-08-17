Shaheens record third consecutive victory in Top End T20 series

LAHORE - Pakistan Shaheens record their fourth win in the Top End T20 series when they defeated Bangladesh Aby three wickets at the TIO Stadium in Darwin on Friday evening.

According to information made available here, this was Shaheens’ third successive victory after they had beaten Tasmania and Melbourne Renegades by five and four wickets, respectively.Chasing 142 to win, Shaheens’ opening pair of Mohammad Haris and Sahibzada Farhan provided a brisk start as they stitched a 47-run partnership for the first wicket of just 34 balls.

Right-handed batter Haris was the first to return to the pavilion after scoring 32 off 18 balls, smashing two fours and three towering sixes. Farhan was dismissed after scoring 17 off 21 balls, which included one boundary. Abdul Faseeh contributed just nine as Shaheens were 65 for three in 8.3 overs. Omair Bin Yousuf and Usman Khan then got together to add crucial 46 runs for the fourth wicket.

After Usman’s (19b, 16, 1x4) departure, Mubasir (two off five), Omair (37, 29b, 3x4s, 1x6) and Mohammad Abbas Afridi (nought) fell in quick succession leaving Shaheens 123 for seven in 17 overs.Muhammad Irfan Khan and Jahandad Khan helped Shaheens achieve the target with eight balls to spare.

Earlier, after opting to bowl first, Shaheens restricted Bangladesh ‘A’ to 141 for five courtesy a three-fer by left-arm wrist spinner Faisal Akram. Faisal ended with match figures of 4-0-10-3 including 15 dot balls whereas Abbas and Mubasir snapped a wicket each.For Bangladesh A, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby and Shamim Hossain knitted an unbroken 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Mahfuzur scored 41 off 32 balls, which included five fours and a six, while Shamim top-scored for his side with a 38-ball 44, hitting five fours. Pakistan Shaheens will now take on ACT Comets in their next match today (Saturday) at the DXC Arena.

Scores in Brief

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS 143-7, 18.4 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 37, Mohammad Haris 32) beat BANGLADESH A 141-5, 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 44 not out, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby 41 not out, Parvez Hossain Emon 27; Faisal Akram 3-10) by 3 wickets.