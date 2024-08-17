Shahjahan Mosque Thatta

Shahjahan Mosque in Thatta is an important landmark, testifying to Sindh’s rich history. It is one of the few historical sites in Sindh that attracts a large number of tourists. Recently, I visited the mosque with my family around dusk. Upon entering, we were repeatedly followed by the Imam, who kept insisting that the women in our group leave the mosque as it was prayer time. I requested that he allow us a brief visit inside the mosque before prayers, as we had travelled from outside Thatta city.

However, he continued to insist that women were not allowed inside during prayer times. The mosque is spread over a large area, and it was inconvenient to move elderly, diabetic women out of the mosque. As a result, we had to leave without fully visiting the site due to the Imam’s disgraceful behaviour.

I would like to question the district administration of Thatta, the Ministry of Tourism, and all concerned authorities: If this is the approved SOP for visiting the mosque, why have the authorities failed to display a notice at the entrance? If not, we already have a precedent in Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, where there are no restrictions for tourists during prayer times, except in the designated prayer area, which includes a female prayer section. The authorities are requested to look into the matter and ensure a tourist-friendly environment inside this historic mosque. Moreover, the Imam of Shahjahan Mosque should receive proper training on how to deal with tourists. This mosque is not, and should not be, under the control of any particular sect, and this vital issue must be resolved as soon as possible.

SALAR LATEEF,

Karachi.