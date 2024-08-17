Sindh CM announces 1,000 scholarships for students of 10 public universities

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized the importance of youth embracing Information Technology (IT) to secure employment in today’s digital world.

“The diverse range of skills and certifications available in the IT sector, empower individuals to earn a livelihood from home.”

This he said while speaking at a meeting before signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tech Valley and 10 public sector universities at CM House.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Sindh Prof. Tariq Rafi, Secretary of Information Technology Noor Samoo, Secretary of Universities & Boards Abbas Baloch, vice-chancellors of the participating universities, Google Education Consultant Umar Farooq, and CEO of Tech Valley, Umar Farooq.

“It’s essential for our youth and children to develop skills in e-marketing, AI, animation, web design, and other technologies,” Mr Shah said and added that these abilities would empower them to be self-sufficient and competitive in the global market. The Chief Minister was briefed on Google Chromebooks across Sindh’s educational institutions. In association with the Education Department, Tech Valley has launched Google Chromebooks and conducted teacher training. The Chromebooks, known for their lightweight design, long battery life, and user-friendly management, are expected to significantly enhance the learning experience.

The CM was informed about the impact of the Maqsad App, a locally designed educational tool that utilizes Google technologies. Students who used the Maqsad App for just one month observed a notable 24.3 per cent increase in test scores compared to the other students.

An MoU signed between the Universities & Boards Department and Tech Valley will enable the distribution of 1,000 Google Career Certificates scholarships among 10 public sector universities in Sindh. Half of these scholarships are allocated to female students.

The universities participating in the program include, NED University of Engineering and Technology, Dawood University of Engineering and Technology, Sindh Madressatul Islam University, Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Jamshoro, Government College University Hyderabad, Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Science & Technology, Nawabshah, Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur, Aror University of Art, Architecture, Design & Heritage, Rohri, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Larkano

This initiative seeks to provide students with internationally accredited IT certifications, empowering them to compete globally and contribute to the nation’s technological growth. The CM Murad highlighted the role of such programs in advancing the province’s development and preparing Sindh’s youth for the digital era’s challenges.