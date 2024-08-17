Sindh Rural Support Organisation celebrates Independence Day

SUKKUR - Sindh Rural Support Organization celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

In this connection, a day marked with a special focus on inclusivity as differently-abled individuals, participated and highlighted the importance of national unity and social cohesion.

They shared views regarding Independence Day and thanked SRSO for inviting them to celebrate the independence day. The event was also attended by different stakeholders from elected representatives, Community Institutions leaders and the SRSO team.

A key feature of the 77th independence day celebration by SRSO was a tree plantation drive, aimed at raising environmental awareness and promoting a Green Sindh.

The celebration was a resounding success effectively combining patriotism inclusivity and environmental consciousness making it a memorable tribute to the nation.