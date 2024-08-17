SNGPL disconnects 12 metres, removes six illegal extensions

LODHRAN - The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) UFG Control Task Force intensified its crackdown against gas pilferers and disconnected 12 metres and removed six illegal extensions across the region.

According to details, a consumer was found stealing gas by reversing the metre. The connection was severed, and departmental action has been recommended.

Six metres were disconnected due to tampering and have been sent to the lab for further examination.

Two consumers, who had not been billed for three to six months, were found to have their meters still installed on-site. These metres were seized and sent to the lab.

Two consumers violated their sales contracts by relocating their meters on their own. Their metres were also disconnected, and further departmental action was recommended.

One consumer’s metre was found installed far from the service point, causing leakage and losses to the department. The metre was also disconnected. Additionally, two consumers whose metres were found far from the service point had their meters relocated to the service line.

Six consumers, who violated OGRA regulations by providing gas to more than one household, had their illegal extensions removed. The task force incharge stated that those tampering with metres will no longer go unpunished and will face hefty fines.