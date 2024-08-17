South Korea willing to strengthen trade relations with Pakistan: Envoy

SIALKOT - Ambassador Park Ki Jun of the Republic of Korea has called on Sialkot exporters to seize opportunities in Korea’s international trade markets to enhance bilateral trade between Pakistan and Korea.

He made these remarks during a meeting with businessmen in Sialkot on Friday. Ambassador of the People’s Republic of South Korea, in a meeting with CEO (ARSA) Amjad Javed, said that South Korea is willing to strengthen trade relations with Pakistan.

Muhammad Amjad Javed said that Sialkot has international quality surgical products, leather wear, sports goods, horses and motorbikes. Along with apparel, hockey, cricket gear is made while Sialkot’s soccer ball is played in the football world cup, which is the hallmark of Sialkot’s quality products. On this occasion, he also visited the surgical unit.

Park Ki Jun and Ms Yeonjeong Yoo, Assistant Public Diplomacy Officer, visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry to engage with the Sialkot business community. During his address, Abdul Ghafoor Malik, President of SCCI, highlighted cordiality of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Korea. He emphasized the importance of establishing futures avenues for mutual growth and prosperity by enhancing bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

He suggested that exchanging trade delegations would create new business opportunities and collaborations. He mentioned that the Sialkot Chamber has planned a delegation to South Korea this year and sought support for visa processing and business matchmaking events. The president of SCCI also stressed the need to strengthen ties between the Chambers of Commerce in Pakistan and Korea, recommending the issuance of long-term business visas to Pakistani exporters.

Park Ki Jun appreciated President Malik’s suggestions and acknowledged the global admiration for Sialkot’s products, known for their quality and durability. The ambassador recognized Sialkot’s importance as an export hub of Pakistan and its contributions to the economy and infrastructure development. He noted that South Korea and Sialkot could explore further avenues for enhancement through mutual expertise. The ambassador assured full support in facilitating business matchmaking for the delegates visiting South Korea.