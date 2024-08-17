Saturday, August 17, 2024
STA/KTA to hold two tennis events from 24th

Staff Reporter
August 17, 2024
LAHORE   -   The Sindh Tennis Association (STA)/Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organise two tournaments simultaneously with one sponsor. The events include Union Club Rahber Eagle Star Tennis Championship and Wheelchair Tennis Championship from August 24 at Union Club Tennis Courts.The sponsor of these inaugural championships is The Rahber Eagle Star. The events in mainstream tournament include men’s singles & doubles, ladies singles, juniors U17 singles, boys U15 singles, girls U15 singles, U13 singles, U11 singles, U8 singles &U15 doubles.In Wheelchair Tennis Championship, the events aremen’s singles & men’s doubles. Two events for intellectually challenged players, boyssingles and ladies  singles are also included.All wheelchair players shall be entitled to conveyance allowance and meals. The wheelchair tennis event will start on August 27. The last date of sending entries to Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, referee, is August 22.

