Sukkur Lawyers Alliance terms arrest of retired army officers as act of self accountability

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Lawyers Alliance (SLA) hailed the military’s decision to uphold the rule of law by initiating court martial proceedings against Retired Major Geber Faiz Hameed for his alleged involvement in victimising the owner of a private housing society and other three retired Army Officers. Addressing the Independence Day event organized by the SLA here on Friday, President, Senior Advocate Pir Sayed Sardar Ali Jillani welcomed the arrests in connection with the court martial proceedings against retired army officers for their alleged involvement in the case, he said the institution of the army had prioritized self-accountability.

Advocate Jilani hailed the Supreme Court’s role in ensuring that both the government and the military establishment adhere to the rule of law.

He said that this act of self-accountability is positive and that it is a step that needs to be lauded, moving towards accountability and discord in the country being stopped. He further said that the country was facing various challenges, which would be faced as a nation, collectively. “We have to give our future generations a prosperous, sustainable, peaceful, and stable Pakistan,” he added.

SLA’s General Secretary, Avocate Farzand Ali Abro, Vice President Advocate Raja Rameez Shaikh, and others stated that it was a very good and timely decision of the military leadership to arrest and retire high-ranked army officers and the subsequent three officers.

Meanwhile, a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the SLA main office which was also attended by its office bearers and members including other lawyers.