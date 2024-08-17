Symptomatic Solutions

In a move welcomed by many across Punjab, former Prime Minister and PMLN President Nawaz Sharif announced on Friday that electricity prices will be reduced by Rs 14 per unit for August and September. With high inflation, the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar, and other economic pressures, Pakistani consumers have been struggling, especially in the summer heat, to pay exorbitant electricity bills. Such issues have led to unrest, with people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attacking electricity grid infrastructure and Jamaat-e-Islami staging a dharna in Islamabad.

The high cost of electricity has been a significant burden on consumers, making this relief particularly welcome. However, the PMLN must look beyond short-term fixes that address only the symptoms, not the root causes of the problem.

While reducing tariffs and offering subsidies may temporarily ease the burden on the common man, the state and the exchequer ultimately bear the cost. Such measures may provide instant relief and a boost in popularity, but they do not address the underlying issues of excessive fuel imports, inefficient energy production, and the inefficiencies in billing and collection within our electricity infrastructure. Inflation, particularly in household goods and fuel costs, is compounding this issue further.

To truly stabilise electricity costs and reduce the strain on the average citizen, the PMLN must focus on resetting and rebuilding the economy. Once the economy is on a more solid footing, electricity costs will likely stabilise, and the financial pressures on consumers will lessen. The PMLN must move beyond the actions of the past. It cannot rely on blaming the previous government’s economic mismanagement, no matter how severe, as it looks to the future.

From now on, the party will be judged on the basis of its own actions and the solutions it provides, rather than comparing itself to the mistakes of its predecessors.