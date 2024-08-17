Tara Group hosts event to celebrate 77th Independence Day

LAHORE - In celebration of 77th Independence Day of Pakistan, Tara Group hosted a special event at its head office, featuring a rally followed by a cake-cutting ceremony.

Addressing the media after the rally, Dr Khalid Hameed, Chairman Tara Group, extended heartfelt Independence Day greetings to all Muslims. He expressed a fervent prayer for the nation’s continued safety, happiness, prosperity, and stability. Dr Khalid Hameed emphasized the profound value of freedom, highlighting that those in Palestine and Kashmir truly understand its significance. While Pakistan enjoys the gift of independence, it is vital that we recognize and appreciate its importance. He cited Arshad Nadeem as an exemplary figure, noting that despite facing numerous challenges, Nadeem’s perseverance and passion led him to elevate Pakistan’s name on the global stage. Dr Khalid Hameed encouraged the youth to harness their inner strength and resolve, asserting that determination is key to overcoming obstacles. He urged young people to set clear goals by the age of 25 and work towards them diligently. Dr Khalid Hameed also extended his prayers for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, wishing for their own freedom and independence.

Chaudhary Maqsood Ahmed, Executive Group Director, joined in extending heartfelt Independence Day wishes, emphasizing the special significance of celebrating with Arshad Nadeem this year. He highlighted Arshad Nadeem’s message that progress is achievable even with limited resources if one has a clear direction. On this Independence Day, he called for a collective effort to enhance Pakistan’s standing and contribute to its development.